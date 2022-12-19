Elon Musk ‘stepping down’ as Twitter’s head as Poll Concludes: Details

On Monday, Elon Musk asked Twitter users to cast their votes on whether he should remain the microblogging site’s CEO in a poll he posted on the social media site. With over 17 million votes, the poll is currently over. Musk has said that he will follow the results of the poll, and that over 57 percent of users voted for him to stand down as CEO of Twitter, while about 42 percent of users voted for him to stay in that position.

Early on Monday morning, the company’s CEO published a poll, and after 12 hours, users had given their final judgement, with 57.5 percent of respondents supporting Musk’s decision to resign as CEO of Twitter. Musk is the second-richest person in the world. When Musk assumed control of the social media site in October, there were several layoffs, a Twitter announcement that he had fired staff members, and significant policy changes.

Musk tweeted that any significant policy changes at Twitter will be submitted to a vote while he was seen watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha. The tweet that went up immediately following the final game in Doha included an apology for not implementing such a system sooner. Musk has assured that such policy changes won’t be implemented without getting approval.

Soon after, Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking followers if they thought he should stand down as Twitter’s CEO along with another pledge that he would follow the poll’s conclusions no matter what they were. It looks like Musk will have to leave his position as Twitter’s CEO when the poll is over. However, it is unclear when he intends to do so or whether he has already chosen who will succeed him.

Apart from Twitter, Musk presently serves as CEO of six other firms, including Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and the Musk Foundation. Musk previously declared his intention to step down as Twitter’s CEO after claiming a workload overload at all six businesses.