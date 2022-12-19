Teenage girl gang-raped for over 14 hours; women’s panel calls for strict action!

Palghar: An official said on Sunday that the police have detained all eight suspects in connection with the alleged rape of a young girl by eight males in a hamlet in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. He said that throughout the night between Friday and Saturday, the accused sexually attacked the child at an unoccupied bungalow in their beach town before taking her to the sand, where they did it again. According to a Palghar district rural police spokesperson, a gang rape complaint has been opened at Satpati police station against the suspect.

‘According to the victim’s complaint, which was filed on Saturday, her suffering began at 8 p.m. on December 16 and lasted until 10 a.m. on December 17; during this time, the accused brought her to an empty bungalow in Mahim Village, where they alternated raping her. Later, they took her to the beach, where they attacked her again in the bushes ‘, he stated.

Her complaint led to the police’s early-morning Sunday arrest of the eight suspects, who were then charged under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 376 (D) (gang-rape), 366 (A) (procuration of a minor girl), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 323 (voluntarily causing harm).

According to the chairwoman of the panel, Rupali Chakankar, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken suo moto notice of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl by eight males in a hamlet in the Palghar district and has ordered police to take harsh action against the offenders. Chakankar said that the commission became aware of the occurrence suo moto (on its own) after learning about it through social media.

The panel had instructed the Palghar district superintendent of police to punish the apprehended suspects severely. Chakankar said that she had spoken with the police head and had comprehensive details regarding the event. She said that the commission always works to guarantee that such situations don’t happen and that the offenders would be found guilty and subjected to harsh punishment.

The commission provides counselling to girls in schools and universities and educates them about the benefits and drawbacks of using social media through the ‘Damini squad’ (women-specific cells of the police). She advised checking a person’s credentials before adding them as a social network buddy. ‘ We should all work to prevent such situations from happening, and it is the obligation of the Parents Teachers’ Associations and others in the society to teach girls as they grow up about the dangers of such a friendship,’ she added.