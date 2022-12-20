‘My apologies for everything’: Nazi murderer confesses to over 10,000 murders!

Irmgard Furchner, 97, a former secretary who typed for the Nazi camp commander during World War II, was found guilty of participating in the killings of roughly 10,505 individuals. She was one of the first women hired at Stutthof and served a two-year sentence with a suspended sentence. The typist was found guilty despite being a domestic worker because the court thought she knew about all the actions, according to the BBC.

Furchner left her neighbourhood retirement residence when the trial started in September 2021, and Hamburg police later discovered her on the street. She finally voiced her opinion after 40 days. She apologised for all that had transpired. Being one of the countless typists in Hoppe’s office presented many concerns about what she knew, according to her attorneys, who claimed that she shouldn’t be found guilty.

Nevertheless, historian Stefan Hordler was quite important. He gave some supporting details. Furchner had evidently been able to observe some of the worst circumstances in the camp. In 1955, Paul-Werner Hoppe, the commander of Stutthof, was also imprisoned for helping a murderer. Following five years, he was freed.

There have been other cases in Germany since the 2011 conviction of John Demjanjuk, a former Nazi execution guard. According to the findings, he provided enough proof of the scheme. Furchner’s case may be the final one involving crimes committed during the Nazi era, according to some experts. Around 65,000 people, including Jewish detainees and captured Soviet soldiers, are believed to have died.