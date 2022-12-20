UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to authorise Ofcom, the broadcasting watchdog of the country, to regulate Netflix

According to a report in The Telegraph, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom will give the Office of Communications, commonly known as Ofcom, the authority to regulate Netflix in response to the recently released controversial documentary starring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The ministers have been working on passing a new law that would give Ofcom control over all new streaming services and allow it to fine them up to £250,000 ($3,04,785).

The regulation, according to the report, will also permit users to lodge a complaint with the Ofcom over programmes shown on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other OTTs, ensuring that the streaming services be looked into for potential violations of the new code of conduct.

The Government’s Media Bill will include plans which will further promote ‘distinctively British content,’ as per The Telegraph.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan is planning to introduce the Government’s Media Bill next year to give Ofcom a legal ground for regulating streaming platforms which do not have their base in the UK like Apple TV+ and Netflix.