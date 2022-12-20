‘Undo Delete for Me’; WhatsApp offers a way to resolve tricky situations!

How many of us have accidentally deleted a WhatsApp message that was intended to be erased for everyone except ourselves? This has undoubtedly put many of us in awkward positions. To stop this from happening, the business has now included a new function that allows users to undo unintentionally pressing ‘Delete for myself’ rather of ‘Delete for Everyone’. The ‘unintentional delete’ feature will enable users a five-second chance to reverse their decision to remove a message for themselves before also deleting it for everyone. All Android and iPhone users will be able to use this new feature, according to WhatsApp.

We’ve all done it, but now you can reverse it when you unintentionally delete a message for you when you meant to delete it for everyone, as announced by WhatsApp on Twitter in a post titled ‘Delete for Me’! Some iOS and Android users took part in WhatsApp’s beta testing in August, according to a report by feature tracker WABetaInfo.

In August, WhatsApp extended the window for erasing messages that had been sent in error to more than two days. Before then, users had a window of one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds in which to undo a mistakenly sent message on the Meta-owned instant messaging network. This change happened when the platform added privacy tools to provide users greater control over their discussions and more privacy. This included managing who may see you are online, leaving group conversations abruptly, and disabling screenshots in view-only messages.

End-to-end call and message protection by default, vanishing messages, end-to-end encrypted backups, two-step authentication, and the ability to ban and report problematic chats are all additional features that WhatsApp currently provides.