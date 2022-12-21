The Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan are all set for their new docuseries titled ‘Live to Lead’

You did read that correctly. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are prepared for their new docuseries, ‘Live to Lead,’ after their Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan.’ They will executive produce the show, according to the US news source Variety, and if the teaser is any indicator, they may also star in it.

The duo is shown in the almost two-minute sneak look, both wearing black on a white background.

The British royal remarks, ‘This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once stated ‘The counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what impact we have made to the lives of others that will define the significance of the life we lead.’

Interviews with prominent figures from around the world, such as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, social justice lawyer and advocate Bryan Stevenson, and Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg (shown below, from left to right), will be featured in the seven-part series.

The series will be executive produced by Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Prince Harry, and Meghan for Archewell with Geoff Blackwell. Ruth Hobday is the executive producer for Cinetic and Blackwell & Ruth, respectively.