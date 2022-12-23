Hindus own cows, Muslims own oxen? ’: Farooq Abdullah makes controversial remarks about Pathaan

Farooq Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, responded on Friday to the controversy surrounding the movie ‘Pathaan,’ in which several complaints have been made regarding its ‘Besharam Rang’ song, alleging that Deepika Padukone’s attire, particularly her saffron bikini, is offensive to Hindu sentiments. ‘Does this imply that green belongs to Muslims and saffron to Hindus?’ Abdullah asked.

‘A controversy erupted over wearing saffron-coloured clothes in Shah Rukh Khan’s new film (Pathaan). Does it mean that saffron belongs to Hindus and green belongs to Muslims? What is this? Cow belongs to Hindus and ox belongs to Muslims?,’ he told.

As a result of the incident, there is now a significant political rift when some BJP officials spoke out against the song ‘Besharam Rang’ and demanded that something be done about it. The song was originally criticised by BJP politician Narottam Mishra, who said that it displayed a ‘dirty attitude’.

‘I don’t believe this is appropriate, and I will urge the film’s director and producers to make it right’. The minister was reported by news agency ANI as claiming that Deepika Padukone had previously supported the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ at JNU, which is why her attitude had previously been exposed to everyone.

Because of this, he had said, ‘I think the name of this song, ‘Besharam Rang,’ is also problematic in and of itself, as are the colours of the song, the lyrics, and the title of the film, as well as the way saffron and green have been worn’. Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and opposition party leaders, on the other hand, have referred to the discussion as ‘baseless’.