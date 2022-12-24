The first smart school is opening in Himachal Pradesh.

Government Senior Secondary School – Saloh in the Haroli assembly segment of the Una district will become the first smart school in Himachal Pradesh, informed Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Agnihotri claimed that the facility would have smart classrooms, an e-library, and other amenities when addressing a throng at the school. Sports facilities will also be built in the near future to make it easier to organise state-level competitions.

He claimed that the government would restart the Sur-Tarang programme in order to find and maximise unrealized potential.

He claimed that in addition to establishing new bus services at various locations along the segment for the convenience of schools, long-distance interstate routes will also be constructed from Haroli.

The deputy chief minister stated that the skill development centre, which was built for Rs 26 crore, would also be made operational.

Agnihotri previously announced that classes would begin at Government Degree College – Khad on January 1 and gave the electricity board and public works department (electrical wing) representatives instructions to complete the remaining electrification work as quickly as possible.