The sun says it regrets publishing a column by Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan after a huge backlash

Following a significant outcry, the British newspaper The Sun on Friday stated it regretted running a letter by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan.

Last week, Clarkson claimed to have ‘hated’ Meghan and to have fantasised about the day ‘when she is ordered to walk nude through the streets of every town in Britain while the public cry, ‘Shame!’ and throw chunks of excrement at her’ in an essay for The Sun.

More than 20,000 complaints, a record number, were filed about the column to the UK Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso), and several well-known people, including novelist Philip Pullman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, criticised it.

The article had been written in response to the couple’s recent Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ but has since been removed from the newspaper’s website.

‘We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry,’ The Sun said in a statement on its website.

It added the article would also be removed from its archives.