Through NEP, the nation is developing a forward-thinking, futuristic educational system: PM Modi.

The new National Education Policy (NEP), according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is creating a forward-thinking, futuristic educational system in the nation for the first time.

Using a video link, PM Modi spoke at the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul in Rajkot. He also noted that the number of IITs, IIMs, and medical schools in the nation has significantly increased since 2014, the year that his government first took office.

‘You are well aware that our current educational institutions and policies are crucial to India’s future success. Therefore, we continue to be involved with greater speed and expansion in this ‘amrit kaal’ of independence, whether it be educational infrastructure or education policy’ he added.

‘The number of larger educational institutions like IIT, IIIT, IIM, and AIIMS is rising in the country right now. Since 2014, there are more medical schools than ever before. Thanks to the new education plan, the country is developing an avant-garde and futuristic educational system for the first time’ he added.