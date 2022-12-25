First photo of Jin wearing a military uniform released after he got enlisted in the Army

Jin’s first photo has been made public about ten days after he joined the Army to complete the 18-month required military service. At Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop boy band BTS, began his year-long training on December 13.

According to Soompi, on December 23, a picture of Jin dressed in an army uniform was made public by The Camp, a website designed to keep family members informed about the Korean military.

On social media, certain images and videos of Jin from the military camp have gained a lot of attention. In one video, Jin can be seen carrying chairs with his fellow conscripts while wearing a face mask and a military outfit.

Fans got emotional after they saw their favourite star in an army uniform. Some hailed the star and wrote: ‘Proud of Jin serving in Military this proves that BTS team can do anything or any work proud of BTS team.’