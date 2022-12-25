Harry and Meghan reacts to The Sun’s apology and labels it as a ‘PR stunt’

The UK newspaper The Sun ultimately removed its deeply offensive piece on Meghan Markle and apologised for it after receiving a lot of backlash. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan responded to The Sun’s apologies hours later and called it a ‘PR scam.’

The host of ‘Top Gear,’ Jeremy Clarkson, recently penned an opinion article about Meghan that has sparked outrage on social media.

According to Jeremy, who penned the essay, he despises the Duchess of Sussex ‘on a cellular level’ and is ‘dreaming of the day when she is ordered to walk nude through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds cry, Shame! and hurl lumps of faeces at her.’

Reacting to the article and apology, Meghan’s representative said: ‘The fact that The Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.’

‘While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny.’

‘A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.’