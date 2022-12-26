Dermatologist reveals ways to treat chicken skin in winters

Chicken skin or strawberry skin is another name for keratosis pilaris, which develops when the hair follicles get clogged with oil, germs, and dead skin cells that can no longer exfoliate. As a result, spotty and pitted-looking black areas are created.

The pimples can be noticed below the arms and thighs, according to Dr. Shireen Furtado of the Aster CMI Hospital’s Department of Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology.

According to Dr. Nishita Ranka, Dermatologist and Founder of Dr Nishita’a Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics, the issue might occasionally be prevalent in women who wax or shave their hair too frequently.

Dr Furtado, however, said, ‘Most of the time it is genetic. Therefore, one might have keratin which has plugged the hair follicles and is unable to come out of it. Sometimes, it can be managed with some lifestyle changes. It is painless. However, people who have dandruff can experience itching and that could be painful,’ she said, adding that most times chicken skin feels like sandpaper.

HOW TO MANAGE CHICKEN SKIN IN WINTER?