‘Hindus should keep your knives sharp,’ says BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Pragya Singh Thakur, a BJP leader and the member of parliament for Bhopal, stated on Monday that Hindus have the right to defend themselves and their dignity from those who would harm them. The parliamentarian, who is renowned for her outspoken opinions, also urged the Hindu community to ‘at least keep knives sharp’ in their residences, claiming that everyone has the right to self-defense.

‘Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp…Don’t know what situation will arise when….Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right,’ She pointed to the murder of Hindu activists, including Harsha of Shivamogga, and said.

‘Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love God, a sanyasi (hermit) loves his God,’ Speaking at the South Region annual convention of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike in Shivamogga, Karnataka, Pragya Thakur.

‘Sanyasi says in this world created by God, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values,’ she said.

The politician recommended that parents perform puja at home and read about dharma (religion) and shastra (philosophy) (weapon). She continued, ‘Teach your children about it so they can learn about our culture and values.’