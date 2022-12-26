Students in THIS state are woken up by ‘loudspeakers in temples and mosques’ early in the morning; Know why!

To wake up students in classes 10 and 12, the Haryana government has requested announcements from temples, mosques, and gurdwaras. This is being done so that kids can study for their board examinations, which will be conducted in March 2023. The action aims to raise schools’ pass rates. The affected school districts have also been instructed by the state’s department of education to ask parents to get their children up at 4.30 am so that they can use the early morning hours for preparation.

The department emphasised the need for parents and teachers to work together to create a plan so that kids have more time for self-study in a statement to all government school administrators. ‘Morning hours are ideal for this. There are no automobiles nearby, and the mind is clear at that moment. For this reason, every classroom teacher should urge parents to wake up their kids at 4:30 in the morning and ask them to be seated for studies by 5:15,’ It stated.

‘The teachers will also enquire through WhatsApp groups whether the students have woken up and are studying or not. If parents are not cooperating, then it should be brought to the notice of the school management committee,’ it added. The education department has also asked the panchayat members in villages to ensure that there is an environment of studies during early morning hours in their villages.

‘Early morning announcements (over loudspeakers) should be made at temples, mosques, and gurdwaras to encourage students to get up and begin studying. Each student is supposed to receive an additional two to three hours (for studying) as a result’, Anshaj Singh, director of secondary education, wrote a letter to all district education officials and principals of public schools.

‘The letter continued by stating that it is the duty of the entire community to create a suitable atmosphere for test preparation. The advancement of a country can only be attained by communities that promote children’s education’, it was said. School principals were advised to create action plans to enhance the results of the board examinations and were reminded that there are only 70 days until the board exams in the statement released on December 22.