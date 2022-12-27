Getting ready for task Full-swing of COVID cases: BMC

The state government will receive a thorough report on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Covid readiness on December 27. According to BMC, a state government official will also visit the facilities in person.

The Government of India issued updated instructions on December 20 and 22 in response to the sudden rise in Covid cases in nations like China, Japan, America, South Korea, Brazil, and France.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, preparations have been made in Mumbai.

‘The aim is to check whether hospitals are prepared in case of an increase in Covid patients. If the number of Covid patients increases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is ready with the infrastructure facilities and making necessary preparations for the treatment of Covid,’ said the BMC.

Ten municipal hospitals, three government hospitals, and 21 private hospitals are all equipped to handle Covid cases, according to the BMC. The 135035 daily testing capacity (34 hospitals, 49 laboratories).