Syrian Kurdish-led forces increase security over possible IS attacks; Report

A day after the Islamic State carried out a deadly attack on a jail in northern Syria, the country’s Kurdish-led troops strengthened security and proclaimed a state of ‘alert,’ according to a spokeswoman. According to Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), they are aware of possible IS strikes towards the year’s end. He named three potential targets: Raqa, Hasakeh, and Qamishli.

Six security employees and one terrorist were killed in a shooting attack on a security facility in Raqa on Monday (Dec. 26) that involved hundreds of jihadists, according to AFP. Following the incident, the government proclaimed a state of emergency. After the raid on Hasakeh’s Ghwayran jail in January, it was one of the IS militants’ most major attacks.

Shami said, ‘The new group’s head wants to confirm the terror group’s presence following the leader’s demise in October’. Following the incident, Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SDF, issued a warning that ‘terrorist groups’ are planning for risky plans. The gunmen carried out the attack to exact revenge on ‘Muslim inmates’ and female relatives of jihadists who had been residing in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, according to IS, which claimed responsibility for the incident.

Over 50,000 people reside in Al-Hol, the largest camp for refugees who left after the SDF oversaw the conflict that ousted members of the IS group from Syrian land in 2019. Raqa locals expressed their fear and concern that IS would attempt a comeback.