After UP’s legal setback, local body forms a reservation panel for voting

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government created a five-member commission to oversee the provision of reservation to Other Backward Classes in elections for urban local bodies.

Ram Avtar Singh, a retired judge, will preside over the panel.

The Urban Development department’s notice on the panel’s constitution stated that the commission’s tenure would begin on the day it assumed leadership and last for six months.

The panel was established a day after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the state administration to run the elections for urban local bodies without any reservations for members of the Other Backward Classes.