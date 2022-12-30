Date sheet for classes 10, 12, and examinations released by CBSE; exams start on February 15

The exam date sheet for both classes 10 and 12 has been made available by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education).

The tests will start on February 15th. Class X examinations will conclude on March 21 and class XII exams will conclude on April 5. For the complete timetable, visit the CBSE page.

The Board argues that there is enough time between subjects. Additionally, according to a circular from the CBSE, ‘these date sheets have been generated by avoiding nearly 40,000 topic combinations to ensure that no two of a student’s subject tests fall on the same date.’

Each exam will begin at 10.30 a.m. Says the circular, ‘the date sheet is published significantly in advance so that students can study effectively for their tests.’