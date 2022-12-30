PM urged not to postpone any official event due to the passing of his mother: Rajnath Singh

After his mother Hiraben Modi passed away on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his cabinet colleagues not to postpone any official events, informed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath expressed his condolences for the passing of Modi’s mother while inaugurating the 90th Sivagiri pilgrimage in Thiruvananthapuram and mentioned that at first he had considered skipping the event and flying back to Delhi when he learned of her passing.

Rajnath said, ‘The PM advised no one should cancel their previously booked engagements and to return only after attending them.’ Following Rajnath’s speech, the group paused for a moment of silence and offered prayers for the deceased.

On Friday, Hiraben passed away in a Gandhinagar private hospital. Only a few hours had passed since Modi had laid his mother to rest before he was back at work.

After performing the final rites, the PM virtually attended two meetings: he flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri and presided over the National Ganga Council meeting.