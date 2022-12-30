The Dry Days of 2023: List of dates and festivals when alcohol will not be allowed

Before the New Year’s Eve celebration, many have already started formulating plans on how to start the new year. Authorities have informed commuters of traffic advisories and suggested routes to use and stay away from. The Christmas festivities have led to an upsurge in booze sales across the country.
The list of ‘Dry Days’ in 2023 is accessible for people who love making arrangements in advance. Days that are effectively declared as being off-limits to the sale and purchase of alcohol because of a particular occasion are known as ‘dry days’. The Delhi government has produced a list of dry days in 2023. There are dry days in every month of the year, with the exception of May and February.
Dry days in January
14 January, 2023: Markar Sankranti
26 January, 2023: Republic Day
30 January, 2023: Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary
Dry days in March
8 March, 2023: Holi
30 March, 2023: Rama Navami
Dry days in April
4 April, 2023: Mahavir Jayanti
7 April, 2023: Good Friday
14 April, 2023: Ambedkar Jayanti
22 April, 2023: Eid ul-Fitr
Dry days in June, July and August
29 June, 2023: Ashadi Ekadashi
3 July, 2023: Guru Purnima
29 July, 2023: Muharram
15 August, 2023: Independence Day
Dry days in September
6 September, 2023: Janmashthami
19 September, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi
28 September, 2023: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad
Dry days in October
2 October, 2023: Gandhi Jayanti
24 October, 2023: Dussehra
28 October, 2023: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
Dry days in November and December
12 November, 2023: Diwali
23 November, 2023: Kartiki Ekadashi
27 November, 2023: Guru Nanak Jayanti
25 December, 2023: Christmas
Post Your Comments