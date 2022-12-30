The Dry Days of 2023: List of dates and festivals when alcohol will not be allowed

Before the New Year’s Eve celebration, many have already started formulating plans on how to start the new year. Authorities have informed commuters of traffic advisories and suggested routes to use and stay away from. The Christmas festivities have led to an upsurge in booze sales across the country.

The list of ‘Dry Days’ in 2023 is accessible for people who love making arrangements in advance. Days that are effectively declared as being off-limits to the sale and purchase of alcohol because of a particular occasion are known as ‘dry days’. The Delhi government has produced a list of dry days in 2023. There are dry days in every month of the year, with the exception of May and February.

Dry days in January

14 January, 2023: Markar Sankranti

26 January, 2023: Republic Day

30 January, 2023: Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary

Dry days in March

8 March, 2023: Holi

30 March, 2023: Rama Navami

Dry days in April

4 April, 2023: Mahavir Jayanti

7 April, 2023: Good Friday

14 April, 2023: Ambedkar Jayanti

22 April, 2023: Eid ul-Fitr

Dry days in June, July and August

29 June, 2023: Ashadi Ekadashi

3 July, 2023: Guru Purnima

29 July, 2023: Muharram

15 August, 2023: Independence Day

Dry days in September

6 September, 2023: Janmashthami

19 September, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi

28 September, 2023: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

Dry days in October

2 October, 2023: Gandhi Jayanti

24 October, 2023: Dussehra

28 October, 2023: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Dry days in November and December

12 November, 2023: Diwali

23 November, 2023: Kartiki Ekadashi

27 November, 2023: Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December, 2023: Christmas