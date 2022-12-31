BJP MLA Abhay Verma filed report with NCR regarding assault on sanitation worker

The MCD filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against ‘unidentified goons having close association’ with BJP MLA Abhay Verma after a purported video of him assaulting a sanitation worker went viral on social media.

The Delhi Police have responded to the BJP MLA’s request by filing an NCR (non-congnisable report). He claimed that two AAP MLAs attacked his reputation during a press conference on the subject.

When an NCR report is filed, it means that police cannot make an arrest or look into the matter without a judge’s permission.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) requested strict action against the perpetrators in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) on Thursday because the incident involved ‘physical assault, threat, and public humiliation.’ The civic organisation cited a social media video that appeared to show a group of men beating an MCD employee.

AAP leaders protested against local BJP MLA Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker on Friday in Laxmi Nagar. Party officials and leaders congregated outside Verma’s home and chanted epithets critical of him and the BJP while carrying posters. Kuldeep Kumar, an AAP MLA, organised the protest and claimed that Verma beat the sanitation worker because he is a member of the Dalit community.

‘The BJP is a party of goons. In this party, the more hooliganism a leader indulges in, the higher the post he gets. The BJP is against Dalits and is venting its anger on sanitation workers because of its huge defeat in the MCD (polls) at the hands of the AAP. Such goons should be immediately expelled from the party,’ Kuldeep Kumar charged.