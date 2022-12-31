Passengers transiting from ‘6 high-risk nations’ may not need -ve RT-PCRs; Read more…

NEW DELHI: Passengers passing through these nations on their way to India may be exempt from the pre-departure RT-PCR test requirement that is necessary for arrivals from six countries, including Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. The Delhi airport tweeted on Friday that ‘passengers are transiting from a high risk nation without completing/crossing immigration in that country, then they do not need to fill out a self-declaration form or require a negative RT-PCR report to enter India’.

After originally indicating that the RT-PCR would apply to anybody coming to India from the six countries, including those passing through them on their way there, the health ministry made no more comments on the matter.

Singapore (Singapore Airlines), Japan (ANA and Japan Airlines), and Hong Kong are major transit hubs for international travellers going from India to the Far East, Indonesia, Australia, and North America’s west coast (Cathay Pacific). The Union Health Ministry has been contacted for comments on whether transit users arriving from these locations also need to undergo RT-PCR and provide a negative report. The response was still pending at the time of publication.