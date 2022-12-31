Siddhivinayak Temple Trust fraud investigation to be finished in 30 days: David Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, announced on Friday that there would be an investigation into alleged irregularities in the management of the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGT). In a month, a report would be submitted, according to Fadnavis.

In response to Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shinde faction’s calling attention motion, Fadnavis made the announcement in the legislative assembly. Since the trust is led by actor and Shiv Sena leader Aadesh Bandekar, the investigation is said to be significant (UBT). 2018 saw Bandekar receive the title of minister of state from the Fadnavis government.

According to Sarvankar, the temple trust purchased 15,000–16,000 litres of ghee from a company in the U.P. in March 2020, and when the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, the temple was closed and the trustees sold the ghee. Sarvankar also claimed that the temple trust awarded a contract to a software company connected to its trustees for setting up their QR code-based temple visit system not long after the temple opened in 2021.

‘This work usually costs around Rs 40-50 lakhs but a contract worth Rs 3.5 crore was given for developing and operating the QR code. This is nothing but corruption and mismanagement. There are also many irregularities in the reconstruction and repair work of the temple. So a detailed investigation is required,’ Sarvankar said.

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been sine die adjourned, and the following session will begin on February 27, 2023, in Mumbai.