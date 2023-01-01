Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in India, Mahindra will launch its Mahindra Thar 4×2 in January next year. Mahindra Thar 4×2 will be powered by a 1.5L diesel engine. The engine will deliver out 117 bhp of power. The engine will be mated with 4×2 drivetain and manual gearbox options.

As per reports, the pricing could start below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra introduced the entry level of Thar AX at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh. The now discontinued variant was powered by a 2.0L petrol unit along with 4WD. The 2.2L diesel variant was priced at Rs 10 lakh.