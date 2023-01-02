Covid guidelines revised; RT-PCR required for flyers transiting through China and 5 other countries

According to the Union Health Ministry, all travellers transiting through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand before arriving at any Indian airport will now be required to present a negative RT-PCR test report, regardless of their country of origin, due to the rise in coronavirus cases in some countries.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated in a letter to the states that the recommendations were updated and went into force on January 1 in light of the Covid-19 cases’ growing trajectory in various nations, including China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Japan. Passengers travelling to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand must have a negative Covid result from the RT-PCR test starting on January 1, 2023.

According to the rules, the test must be completed within 72 hours before beginning the trip to India, and the negative RT-PCR test result must be posted on the Air Suvidha portal prior to departure. The decision was made as Covid-19 instances in China and other East Asian nations have increased recently. This requirement is in addition to the random 2% tests administered to all foreign passengers on all arriving international planes in India, regardless of the point of departure.