IMD predicts severe cold wave in these states for next 3 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that northern parts of India will witness severe cold wave conditions for the next 3 days. The national weather agency said that parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are set to see a drop in temperatures.

The agency informed that due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next 2 days. Severe cold wave conditions are likely over the northern parts of Rajasthan till Tuesday. Dense fog will also prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Tripura during the next 2-3 days.