Interview criticizing regime leads to DEATH sentence over massive anti-hijab dissent; Reports

Tehran: Iran has allegedly executed a well-known literary personality for criticising the regime, amidst the harsh crackdown on the country’s anti-hijab resistance. Mehdi Bahman, an Iranian author and artist, reportedly received a death sentence after speaking with an Israeli television station.

Mehdi Bahman allegedly advocated for peace between Israel and Iran in the aforementioned interview while also criticising the Iranian government and the country’s adoption of Islamic law. In his writings, author Mehdi Bahman frequently discussed religious harmony. Additionally, he has collaborated with Shia cleric Masoumi Tehrani to produce pieces of art that reflect several religions.

Notably, Iran has murdered two people and given death sentences to several more in connection with the protracted anti-government demonstrations that the country experienced when Mahsa Amini, 22, died while in the care of the notorious Morality Police. Amini was charged with breaking the nation’s stringent hijab requirements.

Numerous well-known individuals, including actors, athletes, and attorneys, have been detained by the Iranian government in connection with the demonstrations. Human rights advocates have said that thousands of protestors have been detained while hundreds of protesters, including children, have been slain.

One of the best female chess players in the country was apparently considering relocating to Spain after participating in an international match without a hijab, according to a report. According to the Spanish newspaper El Pas, which the Guardian cited, Sara Khadem has no plans to go back to Iran after the competition. Khadem is 804th in the entire globe.