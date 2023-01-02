‘RRR’ star Jr NTR to start filming his 30th movie next month

Next month, ‘RRR’ star Jr. NTR will begin production on his thirty-first film. The actor will reunite with his ‘Janatha Garage’ director Koratala Siva for the Telugu film, which has a working title of ‘NTR30,’ according to a statement released on Sunday by the movie’s producers.

On April 5, 2024, the project is anticipated to be released globally.

The announcement was published on NTR Arts’ official Twitter feed, one of the production companies behind the movie. ‘The remedy for the illness of courage is a man’s rage. In theatres on April 5, 2024, is #NTR30. Shoot will start in a month. New Year’s greetings,’ said the producing company’s tweet.

R Ratnavelu has joined the team as director of photography while Sabu Cyril has taken over the duty of production designer. Sreekar Prasad will serve as editor on the project and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the movie.

Jr NTR will also be working with ‘KGF’ films director Prashanth Neel on a movie, which will be his 31st project in showbiz. Touted to be a pan-India release, this film will reportedly be announced after Prashanth wraps ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas.