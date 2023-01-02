Stampede breaks out at another event of N Chandrababu Naidu killing three women and injuring some other people

On Sunday, N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, was at a function when a stampede broke out, killing three women and injuring several more.

The TDP organised the gathering in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh to distribute Sankranti gifts to the underprivileged.

When the incident happened, the TDP was working with a nonprofit organisation to give gifts to the less fortunate. Many women lined up to receive the gifts, but some of them broke the line and tried to advance, which caused the rush.

While the other two succumbed at a government hospital, one woman passed away then and there. The stampede occurred after Chandrababu Naidu left the venue after launching the programme.

Police officials paid a visit to the spot with an official telling PTI that the programme was suspended soon after the stampede.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the stampede at Guntur and instructed officials to ensure quality medicare to those injured. Andhra Pradesh home minister Minister V. Rajini, who visited the government hospital, blamed Chandrababu Naidu for the deaths, alleging people were dying due to his stunts.