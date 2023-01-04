Actress Mythili, husband Sambath Kumar welcomes first kid; Shares lovely post

Kochi: Famous South Indian actress Mythili and her husband Sambath Kumar were blessed with a baby boy. The actress announced the good news through her social media page on Wednesday.

‘Dears.. We Blessed with a Baby Boy’, wrote the actress sharing a pic of the baby’s tiny hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythili (@mythili2424)

Mythili, who made her debut in Mollywood with the Ranjith film ‘Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha’ was known as Brighty Balachandran before her entry into films. She later went on to do several versatile roles in films like ‘Kerala Cafe’, ‘Breaking News’, ‘Matinee’, ‘Mayamohini’, ‘Naadodi Manan’, ‘Vedivazhipadu’, ‘Nyan’, ‘Loham’, ‘Mera Naam Shaji’, among others.

The actress entered wedlock with Sambath Kumar, an architect on April 28. The pics of their simple wedding ceremony and traditional baby shower have gone viral on social media. The couple announced their pregnancy news during Onam, following which, the actress would constantly update her social media feed with photos of her baby bump. Recently, the couple also held a valakappu ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family members.