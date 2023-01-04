Joshimath in Uttarakhand has sinking terrain, raising concerns about land subsidence.

21 families were relocated last night due to Joshimath Town’s growing landslides in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Out of 21 families, 16 families were transferred to Joshimath Municipal Corporation, 1 family was assigned to Joshimath Development Block, and 4 families were transferred to Marwari Primary School.

People in the city are extremely concerned because large fissures have opened up in the local homes, allowing underground water to seep in.

Shailendra Pawar, the president of Joshimath Municipality, said earlier on Saturday that the number of landslides has exploded and that nine wards have already been damaged. 3000 people’s lives were impacted by the massive fissures that formed in a total of 574 homes.

The town is dealing with enormous difficulties throughout the winter because there is a growing danger of houses collapsing. The District Magistrate (DM) of Chamoli reportedly inspected the region, but no conclusions have been drawn as of yet.

Speaking to the media, Madhavi Sati, the previous municipal president of Joshimath, said, ‘I have no choice but to live in a destroyed house,’ as reported by ANI.