An emirate in UAE announces change in bus fare system

Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority has announced a change in the bus fare system in the emirate. The Starting from, bus fares will be unified whether paid for by cash or Massar Card. The revised bus fare system will come into effect from January 23, 2023. At present, the bus fare starts at Dh3 with Massar card and Dh5 without Massar card.

Earlier the authority announced a 30% discount for students who hold Massar Cards. The decision was taken to encourage students to use public buses. A Massar card costs Dh25 and it comes with a balance of Dh20.