All about the origin of Paneer

A theory holds that the Persian and Afghan kings who governed North India in the 16th century are where the origins of paneer can be found. At that time, either sheep or goat milk was utilised to make paneer.

The paneer that we know today was really invented in the 17th century as it too underwent changes through time. The Portuguese method of ‘breaking’ milk with an acid like lemon juice is where the contemporary procedure of creating paneer originated.

According to a different account, citric acid was employed to break down milk by Portuguese settlers in Bengal around the 17th century. They also taught the Bengalis how to use this method, which they used to manufacture their own fresh cheeses. That’s how the formation of ‘Chhena’ emerged and from Bengal, the concept of Paneer was adopted throughout the country.

The term ‘Paneer’ comes from the word ‘Peynir’, which just means ‘Cheese’ in the Turkish and Persian languages. The English term paneer, which we use today, has been derived from the Urdu and Hindi terms ‘Pan?r’.

To honor the most loved dish of India, World Paneer Day is celebrated every year on February 6.