Billie Eilish opens up about the time when she used to hate her body

Billie Eilish has always been outspoken about how she used to hide her body and struggled with her beauty and body image. Billie recently discussed her past body hatred in an open forum.

In a recent cover interview with Vogue, Billie discussed the injuries that put an end to her dance career as well as her diagnosis of hypermobility and how she felt like her body was ‘gaslighting’ her.

‘A lot of my animosity against my body and how upset I was at how much agony it’s given me and how much I’ve lost because of things that occurred to it stemmed from going through my adolescent years of loathing myself and all that silly sh*t,’ Eilish said.

Billie excelled at dancing before venturing into the music industry. But her dreams were dashed when she suffered a growth plate injury at the age of 13.

After her injury, Billie faced several lower body issues, and in the end, it was discovered that she had a condition called hypermobility.

‘I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years,’ she said.

Hypermobility is a genetic condition that involves extreme flexibility along with pain and other symptoms. Having flexible joints is a common thing, but if you also have pain and other symptoms, it may be joint hypermobility syndrome, as per the Cleveland Clinic.