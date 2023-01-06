Major security attack in Twitter : 200 million Twitter users’ phone numbers and emails leaked online

Over 200 million Twitter users’ email addresses and other crucial information may have been exposed to hackers. A security researcher claims that 200 million Twitter users’ email addresses have been sold by hackers on an internet hacking forum. The researcher claims that, there will be a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing as a result of the attack. Twitter hasn’t responded to the report yet.

Alon Gal, a security researcher for the Israeli cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, wrote about the disclosure on Linkedin and called the Twitter hack one of the most serious dumps he has ever seen. The 235,000,000 unique Twitter user records in the database, along with their email addresses, will unavoidably result in a great deal of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing. Gal commented, ‘This is one of the biggest dumps I’ve ever seen.’

Gal wrote about the Twitter hack for the first time on December 24. Gal revealed a plausible threat actor on Linkedin a week ago who claimed to have 400,000,000 Twitter user records and was trying to sell them. He commented on Linkedin, ‘The database is confidential according to them and contains devastating quantities of information, including emails and phone numbers of high profile users.’

Gal added that the hacker offered a reliable sample of 1,000 well-known accounts and included the personal data of numerous people, including AOC, Brian Krebs, Vitalik Buterin, Kevin O’Leary, and Donald Trump Jr.

He pointed out that an attack in Twitter allowed data to be retrieved up to early 2022, and in their post they speak directly to Musk to buy data in order to avoid GDPR lawsuit.