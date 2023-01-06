Simran Sachdeva case; Bombay High Court’s warning to tabloid for publishing minor accused’s name

A Mumbai-based tabloid has received a show-cause notice from the Bombay High Court for publishing and revealing the identity of a nine-year-old boy who was charged with a crime. The tabloid is being asked by the court to provide justification as to why they should not be held in contempt of court for disclosing the boy’s identity.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act’s Section 74 prohibits disclosing a minor’s identity, and the bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan found that the tabloid violated that provision.

Actor Simran Sachdeva’s attorney, Viresh Purwant, cited the tabloid article and asserted that the publication of the parties’ names and photos by the tabloid was obviously in violation of the Act.

‘We have perused the article, so tendered. Having regard to the fact, that tabloid has published the name of the child as well as the photographs of the child, in contravention of Section 74, we deem it appropriate to issue notice,’ The bench commented after reading the article.

By February 1st, 2023, the tabloid must submit its responses. The child, who was charged with violating Section 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after colliding with a woman while cycling in his housing society, had his First Information Report (FIR) quashed by the court in October of last year.