Follow these ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy

Stretch marks are a type of scar on the skin. This is a common problem faced by women after delivery. Postpartum stretch marks are common. Stretch marks appear on the skin when there is rapid growth in the body.

It is one of the problems that almost all women face after pregnancy. These stretch marks destroy the self-confidence of women. Postpartum stretch marks appear on the skin due to sudden weight gain and loss during pregnancy and child birth.

When the skin is stretched, collagen is weakened and its normal production cycle is disrupted and disrupted. It usually occurs on the thighs, arms, stomach, and lower extremities.

You can prevent stretch marks by exercising, following a good diet and taking good care of your skin, says Dr. Tina Thomas, Senior Consultant at Obstetrics & Gynaecology department, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Bangalore.

Ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy:

Exercise: Regular exercise not only prevents weight gain but also improves elasticity.

Sunscreen: Always apply sunscreen before you leave the house, especially on areas prone to stretch marks like the stomach and chest.

Milk: Milk is best for getting rid of stretch marks. Massage with milk every day. Fingers should be moved in a circular motion on the skin to massage. This should be done for three months.

Honey : Honey is best for removing blemishes on the body. Applying honey on the stretch marks and massaging them will help to get rid of them.

Vitamin D: Eat foods rich in vitamin D like fish oil, tuna, and egg yolks to prevent epidermal atrophy.

Omega 3 Fatty Acids: Eat foods rich in Omega 3 like olive oil and butter. This will help increase elasticity.

Vitamin C: Eat foods rich in vitamin C such as citrus fruits, berries, and watermelon. This will help increase elasticity

Vitamin E: Eat foods rich in vitamin E like peanut butter and tomatoes. It helps in improving the health of the skin and skin cells.

Vitamin A: Eating vitamin A-rich foods like sweet potato, pumpkin, and mango can help improve skin elasticity and increase the formation of new skin cells.