Vikramaditya Singh and six other members of the expanded Himachal government take the oath at Raj Bhavan.

At the Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar swore in the newly appointed state cabinet members.

The most senior MLA Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan, Chander Kumar from Jawali in the Kangra district, Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai in the Sirmaur district, and Jagat Singh Negi from the tribal Kinnaur district are among the recently appointed ministers.

Those inducted included Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla (Rural), Anirudh Singh from Kasumpti, and Rohit Thakur from Jubbal-Kotkhai.

The previous chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadhra Singh, is the father of Vikramaditya Singh.

Three seats, including the deputy speaker position, are still open because there can only be a total of 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

After receiving approval from the party’s top command, former Himachal Pradesh unit chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was chosen to serve as the hill state’s chief minister. He appointed Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy. On December 11 of last year, both took the oath.

The party maintained the state’s propensity to repeat the alternative party government by winning 40 assembly seats in the 2022 state Assembly elections.