England to ban single-use plastic cutlery and plates in order to tackle the problems related to pollution

According to the Daily Mail on Sunday, the government has officially announced that England will outlaw single-use plastic cutlery and plates in order to combat pollution-related issues (January 8).

Last month, media reports stated that the government was considering the ban. According to the most recent sources, environment secretary Thérèse Coffey plans to outlaw single-use plastic products.

The Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs consulted with stakeholders before making its decision, according to the article (Defra).

According to Coffey, who has mentioned, a plastic fork can take up to ‘200 years to degrade,’ during which time it will likely linger in a landfill or contaminate the oceans, damaging the living organisms.

She said, ‘I am determined to drive forward action to tackle this issue head on. We’ve already taken major steps in recent years – but we know there is more to do, and we have again listened to the public’s calls.’