India to face Sri Lanka in 1st ODI tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Guwahati: In cricket, India will face Sri Lanka in 1st One Day International of the 3-match series on Tuesday. The match will be played in Guwahati. The next two matches will take place in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 15. India defeated the guests by ‘2-1’ in the 3-match T20I series.

Rohit Sharma is the leading the Team India. Jasprit Bumrah has also been included in the ODI squad. Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 due to a back injury.

India last played an ODI series against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Probable Playing XI:

India – Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka – Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara