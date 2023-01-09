Pakistan and the UN holds conference in Geneva aimed to get support to rebuild the country after devastating floods

In what is anticipated to be a key test case for who pays for climate disasters, Pakistan and the UN are holding a significant conference in Geneva on Monday to rally support for rebuilding the country following devastating floods.

In a disaster attributed to climate change, record monsoon rains and melting glaciers last September caused the displacement of 8 million people and the death of at least 1,700 people.

The majority of the floodwaters have now subsided, but the estimated $16.3 billion rehabilitation project to restore millions of homes, thousands of kilometres of roads, and a railway is only getting started. As a result, millions more people risk falling into poverty.

Islamabad, whose delegation is led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will present a recovery ‘framework’ at the conference where United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron are also due to speak.

Guterres, who visited Pakistan in September, has previously described the destruction in the country as ‘climate carnage.’