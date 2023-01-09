Prohibitory order under Section 144 imposed in this city

Noida: Noida police have imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The prohibitory order will be in force till January 31. The decision was taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus and also to ensure safety measures keeping in mind the Republic day celebrations.

Also Read: Diesel to become costlier as state government hikes VAT

As per the order issued by the authority, shooting with drones has been completely prohibited within the 1 km periphery of any government offices during this period. Playing loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned. Religious processions and gatherings were also banned. Religious gatherings will be allowed only with the permission of the zonal police.