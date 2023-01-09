Renowned painter Sanat Kar passes away at the age of 88

On Monday, renowned artist Sanat Kar passed away at the age of 88. Early in the morning, the veteran artist passed away in his Shantiniketan residence. His death was confirmed by doctors at Viswa Bharati Pearson Memorial Hospital about 3:45 am on Monday, according to sources close to the family.

Kar was a graphics artist by trade, and the artistic community is mourning his passing.

Sushovan Adhikari, a visual artist, stated in an interview that, ‘He was a patient learner. His creations offered a fresh perspective to the field of art. In addition, he taught me. His passing is an unrecoverable loss. A valuable has been lost in Kala Bhavana. We are extremely sorry.’

Born in 1935, Kar did his schooling in Shantiniketan and went on to study painting at the Government Art College, Park Street. K

ar aced in painting surrealism through his art. His drawings included mostly ‘dream-like appearances, with nightmarish approaches,’ explained Aicon Gallery in a release.

At the pinnacle of his career, Kar was appointed principal of the graphics department at the Kala Bhavana in Shantiniketan.