‘RRR’ team welcomed with a loud round of applause and cheers at Directors Guild of America theatre in LA

Last night, Ram Charan, NTR Jr. and SS Rajamouli attended a special screening and celebration for their widely acclaimed movie RRR. The Academy Members greeted the charismatic actor-director team with a rousing round of applause, cheers, and the shout ‘Bravo!’

Following the screening, the actor-director team took the stage to discuss several scenes from the movie, providing us with yet another glimpse into the wonderful chemistry they have.

While speaking about NTR during the discussion, Rajamouli said, ‘Komuram Bheemudo is the best thing that I have ever directed. It’s my all-time favourite in all of my films. Because NTR is such a great performer. If you place the camera only on one small eyebrow of his, he can perform with that eyebrow. He’s that good.’

Man of the masses NTR Jr. also spoke about shooting the interval sequence where he jumped out of the cage along with the animals. He said, ‘The best thing for me is the shot where Bheem jumps out with the animals. I never knew how the shot was supposed to be, he never told me how I was going to jump out with all these animals, he never told me how he was going to shoot. I only got to watch that when the movie released and I was like Woah!!’