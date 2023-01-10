Joshimath is ‘sinking’: Dangerous structures are underlined with a red ‘X’

The authorities have identified unsafe and dangerous buildings in the area and have tagged them with red cross (X) symbols as the situation in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, worsens as a result of land subsidence.

In Joshimath, more homes started to suffer cracks, causing inhabitants to flee their warm homes in this bitterly cold winter and transfer to makeshift shelters set up by the government.

Chamoli district government has informed that, approximately 600 buildings in 9 wards have developed cracks, and 82 households have already been saved and relocated to safe areas.

Joshimath has been designated as disaster-prone, according to the Chamoli DM, who also noted that construction has been prohibited in Joshimath and the surrounding areas.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, urged everyone to band together to save Joshimath on Monday. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keeping an eye on the situation in the area.

The government of Uttarakhand has in the meantime given Chamoli an additional Rs 11 crore for security and rescue efforts.

Joshimath is the entry point to well-known pilgrimage destinations like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, and it is renowned for being the location where Adi Guru Shankaracharya underwent penance many years ago.

A commission has been assembled by the national government to perform a ‘quick study’ on the incidence of land subsidence and its effects on Joshimath.