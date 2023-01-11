‘My heartbeat is 2..’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma drop unseen pictures on Vamika’s Bday

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, on Wednesday celebrated their daughter, Vamika’s second birthday.

To mark the occasion, Virat shared an adorable picture with Vamika and wrote, ‘My heartbeat is 2’. In the cute picture, the Indian cricketer could be seen lying on the ground, with his cute little munchkin on top of him.

Anushka, on the other hand, shared a picture and captioned it, ‘Two years ago my heart grew wide open’. In the picture, the actor could be seen sitting on a bench at a park and holding her little bundle of joy’.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in ‘Qala’. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it’s become a huge talking point after the release. In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

Kohli, on the other hand, scored a stunning century in India’s victory against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday and has moved up two spots to 6th in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. He scored a brilliant 113 off 87 balls. He will be next seen playing in the second ODI against the Lankans on Thursday.