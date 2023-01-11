RRR creates history; wins Golden Globe for best original song

RRR arrived, observed, and triumphed at the Golden Globes. One of the two categories in which SS Rajamouli’s hit movie Naatu Naatu was nominated was for Best Original Song. It looses to Argentinanfilm, 1985 in the Best Foreign Language Film Category. All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), and others were the nominations in the award winning Best Original Song category.

The cast and crew of RRR, including director SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan (who is joined at the Golden Globes by wife Upasana Kamineni), attended the event. In the historical drama, which is set in the 1920s British-occupied India, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan portray freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the cast also features Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris from the United Kingdom.

Rajamouli got the Best Director prize at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for his work on RRR, which earned over 1,200 crore worldwide. RRR has also submitted itself for consideration in a number of Oscar categories and anticipates receiving nominations in at least one, if not more, of them.

Jerrod Carmichael, a comedian, is hosting the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Following internal changes in response to criticism of its purportedly racial and sexist voting processes, the awards have returned to the mainstream of Hollywood. NBC, which broadcasts the Golden Globes, along with many of Hollywood’s biggest actors, led by Tom Cruise, who returned his three Globes, boycotted the event last year.