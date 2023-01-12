‘Breach of privilege’: DMK MLA says Governor’s visitors recorded the Assembly’s proceedings.

A visitor of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi was accused of violating House rules by recording the Assembly’s proceedings on a phone, claimed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA TRB Raja.

TRB Raja brought up the incident that took place on January 9 during the governor’s speech and other unprecedented occurrences that followed in the State Assembly during question period in the Assembly.

Speaker M. Appavu then forwarded the subject to the Committee of Privileges for review.

The Speaker will decide what action to take in response to the Privilege Committee’s recommendations, which may range from a small fine to a lifetime ban from the Assembly.

Governor RN Ravi left the Assembly on January 9 after chief minister MK Stalin proposed a resolution stating that only the traditional government statement would be recorded for the first day of the House’s winter session.

The continuing conflict between the governor of Tamil Nadu and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam intensified inside the legislature on Monday as RN Ravi missed some of the prepared traditional address by the administration.

When the governor omitted a few lines from the scheduled statement, such as ‘the Dravidian model of governance,’ MK Stalin interrupted RN Ravi and apologised for the governor’s oversight.

A resolution was proposed by the chief minister, and once it was approved, RN Ravi quickly departed the chamber. Possibly for the first time in the Assembly’s history, such an incident occurred.