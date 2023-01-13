World’s longest river cruise to be launched by PM Modi in Varanasi

Today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the longest river cruise in the entire world.

The luxurious cruise will depart from Varanasi and travel more than 3,200 km along 27 different river systems in five different Indian and Bangladeshi states.

A cruise with 31 passengers is scheduled to depart from Ravidas Ghat and travel through 50 locations over the course of 51 hours.

With 36 passengers and all the amenities, the MV Ganga Vilas cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board. The ship has a library, gym, and spa, among other amenities.

31 passengers from Switzerland and Germany have boarded the ship, and they will travel with the 40 members of the crew.

Raj Singh, the head of a cruise ship, told India Today, ’27 river systems will be traversed during the cruise. This will improve communication with Bangladesh.’